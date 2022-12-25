American Vanguard Co. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 11th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

AVD opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

