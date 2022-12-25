Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,868 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

