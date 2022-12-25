Analyzing Inspirato (ISPO) & Its Rivals

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inspirato and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 890 18 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 320.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.13%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.16

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

