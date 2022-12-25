Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
