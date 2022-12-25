Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 442,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 112,332 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 977.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

