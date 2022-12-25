AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE APP opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

