argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $478.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $471.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($425.53) to €425.00 ($452.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.50.

Shares of ARGX opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.79 and a 200-day moving average of $369.80. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Analysts expect that argenx will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

