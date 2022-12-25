Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $2,051,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 14.3% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ashland by 55.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.