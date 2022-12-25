Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $224,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $202.21 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

