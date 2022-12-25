Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Astar has a market capitalization of $60.23 million and $1.00 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $853.17 or 0.05069598 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.51 or 0.29594581 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.