AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

