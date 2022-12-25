Audius Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $121.93 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.