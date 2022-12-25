Audius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Audius has a total market cap of $119.38 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.31 or 0.05306540 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00496193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.64 or 0.29399674 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

