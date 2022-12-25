Augur Price Tops $4.63 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Augur has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $50.98 million and $1.54 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00027505 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.36 or 0.05244098 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00499575 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.15 or 0.29600058 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
