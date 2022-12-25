AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,463 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.79% of AutoZone worth $330,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,209 shares of company stock worth $81,343,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,452.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,265.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

