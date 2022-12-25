Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89.41 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $89.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.68 or 0.00069361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,710,641 coins and its circulating supply is 311,304,651 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

