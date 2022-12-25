Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $685.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $685.12 million and $32.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00040844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014497 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037127 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227509 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,634,148 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,634,147.5899013 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98648408 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $28,398,833.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

