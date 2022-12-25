Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $3,148,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

KWEB opened at $29.92 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

