Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $805,680,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $28.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

