Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 921.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 8.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.