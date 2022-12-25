Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 15,111 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56.
