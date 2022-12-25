Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 1,727 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 538.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RZV opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.