Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 860 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 100.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

