Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.49 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $37.48 million and $3.49 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00013164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

