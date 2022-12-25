Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and $2.64 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00013190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

