Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
About Barnwell Industries
