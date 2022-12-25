Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

