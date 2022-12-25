Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $4.47 or 0.00026512 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $18,599.18 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belrium

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

