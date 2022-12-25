Benchmark Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $17.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of CNK opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

