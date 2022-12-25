Biconomy (BICO) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $68.68 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,027,524 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

