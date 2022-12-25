Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

BDT stock opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$424.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

