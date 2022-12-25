Bitcoin SV Price Tops $43.07 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $829.61 million and $20.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $43.07 or 0.00256242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,808.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00596435 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037064 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,261,220 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
