Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.79 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $144.79 million and approximately $24,770.65 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00053579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00604312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00262546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.98925116 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $110,988.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

