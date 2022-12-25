BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.35 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $306,528.69 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

