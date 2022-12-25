BitShares Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $773,537.74 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002370 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,781,597 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.