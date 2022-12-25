BitShares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $783,770.83 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. BitShares has a market cap of $26.44 million and $783,770.83 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007582 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,780,881 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.