BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $703.94. The stock had a trading volume of 363,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

