Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.