Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Blue Bird Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BLBD stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
