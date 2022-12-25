BlueArk (BRK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $514,186.08

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $514,186.08 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137008 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $539,910.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

