BNB Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $244.38 or 0.01453518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion and approximately $240.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,840 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
