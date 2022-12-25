Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 0.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

