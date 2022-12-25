Braintrust 24-Hour Volume Tops $322,400.61 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $71.10 million and approximately $322,400.61 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

