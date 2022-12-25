Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

