Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Price at $90.20

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,460. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

