Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $7.32

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $2,127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.07. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

