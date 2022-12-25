Bubblefong Price Tops $2.55 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $92.83 million and approximately $630,107.10 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00015154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

