Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

AMAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. 4,753,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,959. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

