Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.85. 4,129,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,645. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

