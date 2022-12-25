Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,426,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after buying an additional 262,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.07. The company had a trading volume of 146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

