Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 57.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $34.32. 17,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,741. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

