Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.93. The stock had a trading volume of 735,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.