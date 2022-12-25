Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.43. 1,376,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

